Stars Bounce Back with 2-1 Win Over Rampage

December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - Nick Ebert and Gemel Smith provided the offense in a low-scoring affair, and Landon Bow took care of the rest, as the Texas Stars took game one of a home-and-home series against the rival San Antonio Rampage in a 2-1 final on Wednesday night in front of 5,422 in attendance at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Ebert's opening goal snapped a personal 11-game goal drought. JT Compher was San Antonio's lone goal-scorer. Brandon DeFazio added two assists and the Stars won their third straight game over the Rampage in the finish.

The Stars (14-10-1-1) and Rampage (12-14-2-0) square off again Thursday night at AT&T Center at 7 p.m. CST before both teams enter the League's holiday break.

Shortly after Compher knotted the score at 1-1 with 4:07 to play in the second, Smith responded on a 5-on-3 power play for the Stars by tapping in DeFazio's centering pass from the corner with 13 seconds left in the period. It was Smith's fifth of the year.

Ebert opened up the scoring just over three minutes into the game with a blast from the top of the slot for his third of the season. DeFazio and Remi Elie added the assists. Compher's tally came on a wrist shot in the right circle for Bow's only blemish in the game.

Jeremy Smith suffered the loss in net for San Antonio stopping 31 of 33. Bow made his fifth straight appearance in net for the Stars since being recalled from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and earned his third career win.

Texas finished 1-for-4 on the power play. San Antonio went 0-for-4.

Matt Mangene also tallied an assist on Smith's game-winner.

Three Stars:

1. Brandon DeFazio (TEX) 2. Nick Ebert (TEX) 3. Landon Bow (TEX)

Postgame Quotes:

Forward Nick Ebert On tonight's game... "I think we were all pretty embarrassed, and it was pretty disappointed to say the least, after that last loss. So, tonight was a real bounce-back game for us. I'm glad that we came out with a good effort, and I think everyone is happy with that. It's a win. It's a good step back to where we need to be."

On improving the defense... "[Tonight's game] was huge for [Bow]. It was a huge bounce back game for him as well. He's a young guy and he's new to the League. When you see him bounce back like that, you know what type of character he has, and that's really awesome for him. We were a lot better in front of him, it's that plain and simple. Our [defensive] zone coverage was really tight, no breakdowns. It think that was a problem last week."

Head Coach Derek Laxdal On tonight's game... "We challenged our group on being better defensively, and I thought we answered the call when called upon, with the penalty kills and the five-on-three kill. Then, late in the game, they got push on us, and I thought we defended it really well and didn't give up a lot. The guys responded. We talked about putting in a great team effort, putting in a team first effort, and challenging yourself to be part of the group tonight. I thought the guys responded really well. It was good. To close out this home stand with a win was good for us, especially after the two losses against Milwaukee. We've got to turn around and go right back in to San Antonio tomorrow night for another huge four-point game so hopefully we repeat the same effort from tonight."

