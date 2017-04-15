Stars Blank Rampage 1-0

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - Denis Gurianov snapped a scoreless contest with 7:16 remaining in regulation to lift the Texas Stars (34-36-1-4) to a 1-0 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (26-42-5-2) in front of 10,643 in the home finale at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio and Texas combined for 32 shots in the first two periods, but Rampage goalie Spencer Martin and Stars goalie Philippe Desrosiers both left the ice unblemished after 40 minutes.

Texas scored the only goal of the night when Gurianov accepted a lead pass from Dillon Heatherington, powered around the Rampage defense, and slipped the puck past Martin at 12:44 of the third period.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Bourque-Smith-Grimaldi Bigras - Lindholm Martin

Ranford-Girard-Mingoia Siemens - Fick Cannata

Nunn-Bourke-Petryk Gelinas - Young

Storm-Frazee-Shaw

