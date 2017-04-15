Stars Blank Rampage 1-0

April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
SAN ANTONIO - Denis Gurianov snapped a scoreless contest with 7:16 remaining in regulation to lift the Texas Stars (34-36-1-4) to a 1-0 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (26-42-5-2) in front of 10,643 in the home finale at the AT&T Center.
San Antonio and Texas combined for 32 shots in the first two periods, but Rampage goalie Spencer Martin and Stars goalie Philippe Desrosiers both left the ice unblemished after 40 minutes.
Texas scored the only goal of the night when Gurianov accepted a lead pass from Dillon Heatherington, powered around the Rampage defense, and slipped the puck past Martin at 12:44 of the third period.
Tonight's Lines
Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:
Bourque-Smith-Grimaldi Bigras - Lindholm Martin
Ranford-Girard-Mingoia Siemens - Fick Cannata
Nunn-Bourke-Petryk Gelinas - Young
Storm-Frazee-Shaw
Up Next
San Antonio travels to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday for its final game of the 2016-17 campaign with the Texas Stars. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.
