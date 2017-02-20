Stars Begin Road Trip with 5-3 Loss To San Jose

SAN JOSE - Ludwig Bystrom scored his first two goals of the season for the Texas Stars, but the power play unit for the San Jose Barracuda was too much to overcome in a 5-3 loss on Monday evening in front of 4,261 fans in attendance at SAP Center to begin a six-game road trip.

John McCarthy and Daniel O'Regan each scored a pair of goals for San Jose (31-11-1-3) in the game. Remi Elie also scored for Texas (24-22-1-2) in the loss. After coming on in relief for Texas, Max Lagace stopped 14 of 15 shots in net. Troy Grosenick backstopped the Barracuda to their 12th straight win with 28 saves. Both teams combined for five power play goals in the game.

Texas continues their season-long road trip on Wednesday against the Stockton Heat at 9 p.m. CST.

The first of O'Regan's two goals held up as the game-winner when he scored less than two minutes into the second period to give San Jose a 4-2 lead. Texas starter Justin Peters was pulled from the net for Lagace after giving up four goals on 10 shots, ant the Stars responded with a power play strike from Bystrom in the slot at 5:07 of the frame for his second of the night.

O'Regan stuck again for San Jose's third power play goal midway through the third to make it a 5-3 game and shut the door on the Stars.

San Jose opened up a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game as Nikolay Goldobin snapped home a power play goal at 5:39 from the top of the circle, and McCarthy added his first of the game on the power play at 9:54 on a loose puck in the slot.

Bystrom answered back for the Stars with a one-time goal from Jason Dickinson's centering pass in the corner at 11:36 of the first, and Remi Elie knotted the game at 2-2 on a counter-attack goal with less than five minutes remaining.

McCarthy scored again with 11 seconds to play in the first to give the Barracuda a 3-2 lead.

The Stars went 2-for-4 on the power play. San Jose finished 3-for-4.

In their three meetings this season, the Stars and Barracuda have scored a combined 29 goals.

Three Stars:

Daniel O'Regan (SJ) John McCarthy (SJ) Ludwig Bystrom (TEX)

