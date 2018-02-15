Stars Announce 10th Anniversary Ticket Packages for 2018-19 Season
February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Thursday that ticket packages are now available and a commemorative logo will be featured for the team's upcoming 10th anniversary season in 2018-19.
Beginning play during the 2009-10 season, the Stars will celebrate their 10th anniversary as an American Hockey League franchise in October when they kick off the 2018-19 campaign. Currently in their ninth season of play and holding the third playoff spot in the Pacific Division, Stars fans have been able to witness 348 wins all time, six appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs, two trips to the Calder Cup Finals and one Calder Cup Championship in 2014.
Those looking to renew their current season-ticket packages, or sign up for a new plan, can call 512-GO-STARS and speak with a ticket representative or visit www.texasstars.com.
Fans can take advantage of a full-season package that covers all 38 home games for the Stars, or 24-game and 12-game mini-plans are available as well. Those who purchase a full-season or a pair of 24-game packages will receive a 10th anniversary replica jersey for the season as part of the team's celebration, but should speak with a ticket rep as some restrictions apply.
All ticket packages include discounted prices on tickets for each game, a refillable souvenir cup, complimentary passes to bring a friend to a game and discounts on Stars merchandise.
To commemorate the 2018-19 season, the Stars will use a 10th anniversary logo throughout the campaign which features the number 10 displayed behind the team's primary logo look.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2017-18 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars 10th Anniversary Logo
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2018
- Duke Added to Wolves Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Berube Recalled by Blackhawks, Glass Assigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals to Give out Ben Franklin Bobbleheads on Saturday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Adam Vay, Reassigns Goaltender Steve Michalek - Iowa Wild
- Stars Announce 10th Anniversary Ticket Packages for 2018-19 Season - Texas Stars
- Tiffels and Wydo Join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Shane Conacher from Adirondack Thunder - Syracuse Crunch
- Allstate Arena and Chicago Wolves Name Lyft Official Rideshare Partner - Chicago Wolves
- 7 Former Phantoms Participating in 2018 Winter Olympics - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Assign Brendan Lemieux to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Osipov Loaned to Quad City - Chicago Wolves
- Dallas Stars Announce Contract Extensions for AHL Coaching Staff - Texas Stars
- Checkers' Annual Pink in the Rink Event Is Saturday - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Announce 2018 Development Hockey Camp - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Present Jerseys to Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls Wallop Bakerfield for Seventh Win in a Row - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Score Three Unanswered, Top Tucson 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Fall in San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.