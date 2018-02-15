Stars Announce 10th Anniversary Ticket Packages for 2018-19 Season

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Thursday that ticket packages are now available and a commemorative logo will be featured for the team's upcoming 10th anniversary season in 2018-19.

Beginning play during the 2009-10 season, the Stars will celebrate their 10th anniversary as an American Hockey League franchise in October when they kick off the 2018-19 campaign. Currently in their ninth season of play and holding the third playoff spot in the Pacific Division, Stars fans have been able to witness 348 wins all time, six appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs, two trips to the Calder Cup Finals and one Calder Cup Championship in 2014.

Those looking to renew their current season-ticket packages, or sign up for a new plan, can call 512-GO-STARS and speak with a ticket representative or visit www.texasstars.com.

Fans can take advantage of a full-season package that covers all 38 home games for the Stars, or 24-game and 12-game mini-plans are available as well. Those who purchase a full-season or a pair of 24-game packages will receive a 10th anniversary replica jersey for the season as part of the team's celebration, but should speak with a ticket rep as some restrictions apply.

All ticket packages include discounted prices on tickets for each game, a refillable souvenir cup, complimentary passes to bring a friend to a game and discounts on Stars merchandise.

To commemorate the 2018-19 season, the Stars will use a 10th anniversary logo throughout the campaign which features the number 10 displayed behind the team's primary logo look.

