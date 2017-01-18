Stars Aim to Extend Winning Streak against Express

January 18, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Tacoma Stars News Release





TACOMA, Wash. -- The Tacoma Stars (8-3), riding a four-game winning streak and sitting atop the Major Arena Soccer League Pacific Division, will host the Turlock Express (5-8) this Friday, Jan. 20 at the ShoWare Center.

Fresh off a six-round shootout victory over the Cedar Rapids Rampage, the Stars enter the match on a season-best four-game winning streak while boasting a perfect 6-0 record at home. The Express most recently suffered a 12-5 loss at home to the Dallas Sidekicks, and have gone just 1-7 on the road this year.

Turlock took the only previous match between the two clubs this season, a 7-5 decision in the second week of the season on Nov. 4. Tacoma midfielder Jamael Cox led the offense during the match, scoring twice.

After contributing a season-high 19 saves in regulation and four stops in the shootout, Stars goalkeeper Danny Waltman was named to the MASL Team of the Week for week 12, his second such honor this year. Waltman ranks tied for second in the circuit with eight wins, and checks in among the league's top 10 goalies in both goals against average (6th, 5.21) and save percentage (7th, .705).

On offense, Tacoma is led by forward Dan Antoniuk, who has logged 18 points on nine goals and nine assists through 11 games. Midfielder Derek Johnson's 10 goals are tops on the team, while his 14 total points check in at third. The Stars currently boast five players with double-digit point totals.

The Express have averaged nearly seven goals per game on offense, while surrendering 8.6 goals on average defensively for a -22 goal differential. Similar to the Stars, Turlock spreads the ball around on offense, with four players in double digits on goals and seven at 10+ points. Forward Anibal Echeverria leads the way with 21 points, and is closely followed by midfielder Martyn Arista with 20 points.

Since joining the MASL full time last year, the Stars are 2-1 against the Express, while out-scoring their division rivals by a margin of 20-11.

Live stats for the match can be found at www.maslsoccer.com, while a live online stream will be available through MASLtv. First kick is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. PT.

Season ticket packages, group outings, family packs, and suite offerings for the Tacoma Stars 2016-17 season are available now. To purchase, call 1-844-STARS-TIME or visit the Stars online at www.tacomastars.com. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Stars can be found by following the Stars on Twitter (@TacomaStarsSC) or liking the team on Facebook.

