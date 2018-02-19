Starrett Stops 23 in Condors 3-2 Win

TUCSON - The Bakersfield Condors (20-20-7-1, 48pts) never trailed and defeated the Pacific Division leading Tucson Roadrunners (28-16-2-1, 59pts), 3-2 on Monday afternoon at Tucson Arena. D Ethan Bear had two points and G Shane Starrett made 23 saves for his first AHL win. The win moves the Condors within five points of a playoff spot with 20 games left.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Bear (BAK) 2. Simpson (BAK) 3. Starrett (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/6; TUC - 0/7

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 17; TUC - 25

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (1-2-0; 25/23); TUC - Miska (15-6-0; 17/14)

D Ethan Bear has goals in two straight and had a multi-point night (1g-1a)

RW Ty Rattie has eight points (4g-4a) in five games

D Dillon Simpson had two assists

C Josh Currie has five goals in his last five games

Bakersfield is home Friday night v San Jose and Saturday night against Ontario; both games start at 7 p.m.

Scratches: Hamilton (inj.), Jones (inj.), Mantha (inj.), Betker (healthy), Callahan (susp.)

