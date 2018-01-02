News Release

Wichita, KS (Dec. 30th) - In another physical contest between Wichita and Allen, the Thunder scored three unanswered goals and knocked off the Americans by the final of 3-1 on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The two teams combined for 78 penalty minutes. It was the second time this season

the two teams eclipsed 70-combined penalty minutes.

Ralph Cuddemi finished with two goals and an assist and Shane Starrett earned his ninth win of the year, stopping 40 shots.

Allen grabbed a 1-0 lead just past the midway mark of the opening period. Marcus Basara put a backhand through Shane Starrett from the slot during an odd-man rush.

Wichita tied the game at 3:44 of the second. Guillaume Lepine fired a shot to the right of the net and Cuddemi pounced on a rebound to make it a 1-1 game. Etienne Boutet gave Wichita the lead for good with just over a minute to go in the second. He unloaded a shot from the left point that caught a shin pad on the way through the slot and got past Jeremy Brodeur to make it 2-1.

The physical play continued into the third as Bryan Moore and Evan Polei were both sent to the dressing rooms. Allen pulled Brodeur with 1:45 left for an extra attacker. Cuddemi got to a loose puck in the neutral zone and fired it into the empty net to make it 3-1.

Cuddemi recorded his second multi-goal game of the season. Kevin Dufour had an assist, giving him points in all three games since coming to Wichita (4a). Starrett grabbed his first win since December 16th.

Wichita went 0-for-4 on the power play. Allen was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder closes out 2017 tomorrow with an afternoon match-up against Allen at 4:05 p.m.

