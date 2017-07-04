starling Marte Joins Indianapolis on MLB Rehab Assignment

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, today announced that outfielder Starling Marte will join the club on a major league rehab assignment. Marte was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for violating MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Marte is coming off a 2016 campaign in which he played in his first MLB All-Star Game while earning his second straight National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award. This year, the Dominican outfielder was batting .241 (13-for-54) with two home runs and seven RBI in 13 games prior to his suspension.

Marte played in three games on a rehab in 2014 with Indy. In 2012, he excelled for the Tribe in 99 contests, batting .286 (111-for-388) with 12 home runs, 13 triples, 21 doubles, 62 RBI and 21 stolen bases.

*Marte will not be available to media before tonight's game against Columbus at Victory Field. If needed, he will be available postgame to speak about his in-game performance. Marte will be available to media in Columbus on Wednesday, July 5, to discuss his suspension

