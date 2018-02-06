Star Slugger Bergin Returns to Goldeyes

February 6, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed first baseman/designated hitter David Bergin on Tuesday.

Bergin had an MVP-calibre 2017 season, ranking fifth in the American Association in batting average (.323), second in doubles (33), fifth in home runs (20), sixth in RBI (77), third in on-base percentage (.430), and third in slugging percentage (.589). The Tampa, Florida native earned Postseason All-Star honours, and went on to bat .300 with three home runs and 10 RBI in nine playoff matches. Bergin played in all 100 of Winnipeg's regular season games, hitting safely in 78 of them. A right-handed hitter and fielder, Bergin compiled a career-high 16-game hitting streak (25-for-61, .410) from June 27th through July 13th , and reached base in 43 consecutive games (hit, walk, hit by pitch) from June 6th through July 22nd. On two occasions, Bergin tied a Goldeyes' single-game record with three doubles (June 28th versus Gary SouthShore and August 12th versus Wichita), while his 217 total bases rank second on the club's single-season list.

"I'm glad David has decided to continue on with his 2018 season," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "David turned in one of the finest offensive seasons in Goldeyes' history in 2017. He's a big time run producer, and hopefully he can duplicate that success."

Bergin is entering his eighth season of professional baseball, and is a career .301 hitter in 462 games played with a .396 on-base percentage and a .539 slugging percentage. The 28-year-old Bergin has averaged 101 runs scored, 38 doubles, 32 home runs, 123 RBI, and 76 walks per 162 contests as a professional. Bergin was originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 30th round in 2011 out of Tennessee Wesleyan University (Athens, Tennessee). On April 22nd , 2011, Bergin tied an NAIA record with five home runs against Reinhardt University. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Bergin ranks second in American Association history with a .549 career slugging percentage and ninth with a .413 on-base percentage (minimum 1,000 at bats for both). Bergin is also 19th on the league's all-time home run list with 54.

The Goldeyes now have 12 players under contract for the 2018 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

Notes: Bergin led the American Association last year with 16 hit by pitches, which also rank tied for second on the Goldeyes' single-season list...Chris Kokinda was hit 16 times in 1999, while Price Kendall holds the club record with 17 hit batsmen in 2011...Bergin's 33 doubles rank fourth on the Goldeyes' single-season list with Carmine Cappuccio holding the team record (39, 2001)...Pat Scalabrini ranks first on the Goldeyes' single-season total bases list with 225 in 2004...the Goldeyes acquired Bergin on February 6th , 2017 as part of a three-way trade with the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the St. Paul Saints...the Goldeyes traded left-handed pitcher Ethan Carnes to the RailCats, the RailCats dealt the reversionary rights to infielder Jose Sermo plus cash considerations to the Saints, and the Saints sent Bergin to the Goldeyes...from 2015-16, Bergin hit a combined .327 with 21 runs, nine home runs, and 28 RBI in 22 head-to-head games against the Goldeyes as a member of the Saints and Sioux Falls Canaries...Bergin is a lifetime .320 hitter with runners in scoring position (518 at bats), and a lifetime .350 hitter with the bases loaded (40 at bats), including three grand slams

2018 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

C Jesse Baker

1B/DH David Bergin

RHP Edwin Carl

2B Jordan Ebert

RHP Zach Hartman

RHP Cameron McVey

OF Jonathan Moroney

RHP Charle Rosario

SS Andrew Sohn

RHP Cody Strayer

LHP Josh Tols

RHP Jordan Wellander

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2018 season on May 18th on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2018 home opener is Friday, May 25th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park. Season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings for the 2018 season are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

