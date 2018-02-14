Stanley Cup to Appear at K-Wings Game on March 9

February 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI- The Stanley Cup® will be at Wings Event Center on Friday, March 9, 2018, as the Kalamazoo Wings take on the Ft. Wayne Komets, the team announced Wednesday.

The trophy, awarded to the champion of the National Hockey League, and often revered as the most prestigious in sports, will be available for viewing and photos for those in attendance at the game.

"We're honored to be able to host the Stanley Cup® and Kelly Cup in Kalamazoo again," K-Wings director of business operations Toni Daniels said. "We saw fans from near and far come to visit our community two years ago when the trophies came and we can't wait to create more memorable experiences for all involved."

The Kelly Cup, awarded to champions of the ECHL, will also be at the game, accompanied by Pat Kelly, who helped begin the league in 1988 and was its first commissioner. Kelly held the position of commissioner for eight years and, in 1995-96, he was named commissioner emeritus of the ECHL.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. to the general public, and the trophies will be available for viewing and photo opportunities until the end of the game. Fans can also enjoy $2 beers/pop and $2 hot dogs at the concession stands for the entire evening.

For 17 seasons, the ECHL has been represented on the Stanley Cup® champions, including eleven former players, staff, and executives on last year's Pittsburgh Penguins.

