Stanley Cup to Appear at 2018 Ccm/ECHL All-Star Classic

December 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel
News Release
Hockey's ultimate prize will be on display throughout All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis
PRINCETON, N.J. - As part of the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, the ECHL announced in conjunction with the Indy Fuel that the Stanley Cup® will be touring the city of Indianapolis on January 14 and 15.
The trophy, awarded to the champion of the National Hockey League, and often revered as the most prestigious in sports, will be available for viewing at the 2018 ECHL All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Central Indiana Honda Dealers, which will take place from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, January 14 at The Pavilion at Pan Am. The Stanley Cup® will also be on display on Monday, January 15 at the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, which begins at 1:00 p.m. at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum and at the 2018 ECHL Hall of Fame induction ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Indianapolis Hotel & Suites.
The CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic is coming to Indianapolis in 2018! The best players in AA hockey take the ice at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on January 15 as part of a celebration of professional hockey in the Circle City, which will include NHL® legend Wayne Gretzky. Visit ECHLAllStarClassic.com for more information and to purchase your tickets, and become an All-Star Insider to get event updates, ticket information and special offers delivered right to your inbox.
NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. All rights reserved.
Brent Hollerud Director of Marketing Indiana Hockey Club, LLC 1202 East 38th Street Indianapolis, IN 46205 Direct (317) 608-2689 www.indyfuelhockey.com
