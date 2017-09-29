Stanley Cup Comes to Northeast Pennsylvania on October 25

September 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins season ticket members will have a chance to view the most storied trophy in professional sports when the Stanley Cup returns to northeast Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
The Cup, as well as the Prince of Wales Trophy, the Conn Smythe Trophy and the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, will be on display at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre from 4:30-6:30 p.m., where Penguins season ticket members will have an exclusive opportunity to have their photos taken with the famed trophy.
Due to time constraints, the Cup visit will be available only to Penguins season ticket members.
Existing season ticket members will receive tickets to the event in the mail early next week.
Eleven former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins skated in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who were coached to their second consecutive NHL championship by former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach Mike Sullivan.
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins begin their 2017-18 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 7, when they host the Charlotte Checkers at 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets for the Penguins home opener, and all home games, are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Penguins season ticket packages, including full and partial plans, are available by calling the team directly at (570) 208-7367.
