Stankiewicz, Threshers Rally Past Lakeland, 4-2

News Release

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Drew Stankiewicz delivered the go-ahead blow on Tuesday night, as the Threshers rallied late to overtake the Lakeland Flying Tigers, 4-2 at Spectrum Field.

Clearwater (4-2) has won three-straight, and earned the series victory over Lakeland thanks to a seventh-inning rally. Down 2-1 it was Stankiewicz who led the charge, delivering a two-run double to put the Threshers in front.

Stankiewicz finished 2-for-3 with a pair of two-baggers and two runs scored, and is batting 6-for-13 (.462) through his first four games.

Blake Quinn started but would not factor in the decision, after working 4.2 innings in his first professional start. Quinn surrendered just a pair of runs - one earned - on six hits while striking out four.

Lakeland (3-3) grabbed an unearned run to open the scoring in the second. Will Allen led off with a single, went to second on a passed ball, and crossed with two outs on Austin Green's RBI single.

The Flying Tigers doubled their advantage in the fifth, when Ross Kivett singled home Zac Shepherd to make it 2-0.

Beau Burrows held the Threshers scoreless through four, before Stankiewicz struck a double up the first base line to open the bottom of the fifth.

He advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on Zach Coppola's high chopper to the right side that resulted in an infield hit, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Austin Davis, who induced the final out in the top half of the fifth, kept the deficit at one by tossing 2.1 scoreless innings. Davis (1-0) struck out three and scattered two hits and a walk to earn the win, and has not permitted a run in five innings this season.

Down 2-1 in the seventh, Deivi Grullon got the rally going by slamming a leadoff single off the wall in right.

Lakeland went to the bullpen and called upon Kyle Dowdy (0-1), who induced a soft popper to shallow center off the bat of Jan Hernandez. The ball dropped in off the glove of shortstop David Gonzalez, putting the go-ahead on for Clearwater with nobody out. With Stankiewicz squaring, a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position.

On a 2-1 offering, Stankiewicz came through, pulling a double inside the first base line to plate both Grullon and Hernandez, and lift the Threshers to a 3-2 lead.

Two outs later, Cornelius Randolph brought Stankiewicz home with a single to left to give Clearwater some breathing room, extending the advantage to 4-2.

Tyler Gilbert tossed a scoreless eighth inning in relief, and Jacob Waguespack closed the door with a perfect ninth to earn his first save.

Clearwater will go for the sweep on Wednesday, when the series wraps up at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Seranthony Dominguez (0-0) will take the hill for Clearwater opposed by AJ Ladwig (1-0), and the game will be broadcast live on threshersbaseball.com starting at 6:15 p.m.

