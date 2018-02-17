Stage Set for Swamp Rabbits and Admirals in South Division Showdown

February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





RABBITS TAILS

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-27-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, are back in action against the Norfolk Admirals (19-26-5-1) tonight at the Norfolk Scope, wrapping up a four-game week. Norfolk has taken the first three meetings this year and halted a four game slide with a 3-1 victory last night. The Swamp Rabbits are looking for a bounce back performance having gone winless in the last five games. The teams are tied with 44 points in the South Division Standings and are six points out of a playoff spot with 22 games remaining in the regular season.

TWO FOR MCKAY

Forward Austin McKay has scored goals in back-to-back games since retuning from injury. It is the second time this season the center has scored in back-to-back games for the Swamp Rabbits. The power play goal was his second of the year for the Toronto, Ontario native and came on a deflection in front of the net. The 6-foot-5 forward fired a career-high six shots on goal in the outing.

KILLER NUMBER

The Swamp Rabbits penalty kill unit has stepped up in a big way, denying the last 18 chances by teams in five games. Greenville's shorthanded unit has allowed only two power play goals against in the last nine outings, going 33-for-35 (94.3%). Since the calendar changed to 2018, the club is 58-of-66 on the PK, earning a kill rate of 87.9%. For reference, the ECHL's second ranked penalty kill this season has is 87.5%.

DUP-ON THE BALL

Admirals Captain Brodie Dupont tallied a pair of goals last night, his third multi-point game of the season. Dupont leads the Admirals with 53 points (19G, 34A) and is fifth in the league in scoring. The 11th year center has posted 14 multi-point efforts this season and has 94 points (35G, 59A) in 91 career ECHL contests.

D-MEN WITH HELPERS

Blue liners Sean Flanagan and Matt Prapavessis each assisted on McKay's power play goal each earning their 16th point of the season. Flanagan's helper was the 15th of his rookie campaign, having played in all but two contests this year. Prapavessis joined the club on Nov. 13, marking his second tenure in Greenville after posting 35 points (7G, 28A) one year ago. The North York, Ontario native has played 61 games this year after playing 21 games in Slovakia to begin the year. Prapavessis has logged 23 points (6G, 17A) between the two leagues and will move to 21st in Greenville history with his 111th game for the Swamp Rabbits.

CARROT BITES

Shane Walsh is three games away from playing in his 100th career pro contest.

Goaltender Ty Rimmer played for the Admirals in 2015-16 and compiled an 8-6-1-1 record at the Norfolk Scope.

Greenville is 4-4-0-0 against Norfolk at the Scope in franchise history.

Admirals forward Christian Horn has produced five points (3G, 2A) in the last five games.

47 different players have played in a game for the Admirals while 41 have played at least one game for Greenville.

ADVANCED MANUFACTURING & ENGINEERING NIGHT presented by Michelin | Tuesday, February 20 | 7 p.m.

The Swamp Rabbits will face the Atlanta Gladiators for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night presented by Michelin. The night will offer students the ability to learn more about Michelin's school programs and see demonstrations on the concourse. It is also a 2-for-$20 Tuesday and enjoy our Hoppy Hour specials, including $3 domestic beer, and select $2 concessions from 5-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased before the game through the Swamp Rabbits office or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena box office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.