Staff Strong in Loss to Mobile

Mobile, Ala. - The Generals got great efforts from pitchers Josh Taylor and Joey Krehbiel, but dropped a 2-1 contest to the Mobile BayBears Thursday night at Hank Aaron Stadium. Jackson outhit Mobile, but the offense did not put a runner on base over the final four innings.

Josh Taylor (1-1, 2.70) pitched well in a losing effort. The southpaw allowed two runs on four hits over five innings. He walked two batters, and both would score for the BayBears. Hutton Moyer drew a free pass in the second inning before coming home on a Zach Houchins double. In the third, Forrest Allday walked and scored on a double from Luis Tejada to make it 2-0.

Those two runs were all that Mobile (3-4) needed to down the Generals. Jackson (5-2) had seven hits against BayBears' starter Osmer Morales, but only mustered a run against the opposing starter. Jamie Westbrook hit into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the first inning, and Kevin Medrano did the same with two on in the second.

The Generals finally got to Morales (1-0, 2.70) in the fifth. With two outs and Stewart Ijames on base, Evan Marzilli singled and moved to second on an error to put a pair in scoring position. Vî - ctor Reyes came through with a single that bounced off of Tejada's glove at first to score Ijames. Down just a run with men on the corners, Dahwel Lugo struck out to end the fifth.

That would be the last time the Generals had men on base. Eduardo Paredes and Eric Karch each pitched two perfect innings in relief with three strikeouts. Karch (S, 1) picked up his first save of the season, striking out three of Jackson's top six hitters. The last 13 Generals were retired by a combination of all three Mobile hurlers.

Joey Krehbiel pitched admirably in relief for the Generals, firing three perfect innings behind Taylor to keep Jackson in the game. The offense was held to seven singles in the defeat, with three of the team's hits coming from Vî - ctor Reyes. Reyes has hit in six-straight games for the Generals.

Both of Jackson's losses in 2017 have been by a single run. The team first dropped an 8-7 affair in ten innings on Saturday night to Mobile, which was the team's only defeat in the first six games of the season.

The Generals will look to get back on track Friday night at The Hank. Right-hander Brooks Hall (0-0, 40.50) is scheduled to make his first start of the season for Jackson against Mobile's Luis Diaz (1-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT, and you can catch all the action on Radio Willie (94.1, 94.3 FM and 1390 AM) in Jackson and online via the TuneIn Radio App .

The Generals return to West Tennessee for five games versus the Montgomery Biscuits Monday, April 17.

Make sure to get your tickets now to see the 20th season of professional baseball in Jackson, and the first for the team as an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks!


