Staff realignment promotes several longtime employees and creates eight roles for newcomers in 2018

News Release

MOOSIC, PA (January 29, 2018) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased announce 12 promotions and eight additions to their front office. Several longtime employees have added responsibilities ahead of the 2018 season, opening the way for new hires throughout each department.

Katie Beekman has been promoted to Vice President/ Assistant General Manager. Beekman joined the RailRiders staff in 2010 and has led the Marketing and Corporate Services department for the last seven years. Kristina Knight is now a Senior Director of Corporate Services & Design. Knight interned with the Red Barons in 2006 and joined the front office the following year. Barry Snyder has been elevated to a Senior Director of Promotions & Entertainment. He will lead the team's promotional planning and efforts as well as serving as the primary on-field emcee during all home games. William Steiner will now serve as the club's Director of Baseball & Business Operations. He joined the franchise in 2009 as a staff accountant after graduating from Wilkes University in 2007.

Kelly Cusick has been promoted to Senior Inside Sales Manager and will lead a staff of five employees driving season and single game ticket sales. Brian O'Shaugnessy and Joe Yudichak will both work under Cusick as Inside Sales Representatives. Stephanie Puckett will serve as the RailRiders Ticket Operations Manager. Noelle Richard has been promoted to a Senior Corporate Services Manager. Victor Sweet has been promoted to Director of Video Production while Jim Tunison has been elevated to Corporate Sales Manager. Amy Miller has been the Office Manager for the last year and will serve now as a Manager of the Foundation and Finance, covering aspects of both the Pinstripes Foundation and the front office.

"These internal promotions are the heart of what we do," said Josh Olerud, the RailRiders Team President and General Manager. "We have many dedicated employees who have made our operation what it is today. Many of them have been with us for years and have helped develop a cohesion within our staff. They are all very deserving of the additional responsibilities that come with their advancement."

Several new hires have been made over the off-season to boost various aspects of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders staff. Megan Jones joined the front office earlier this month and will be the Director of Marketing. Jones is from Scranton and graduated from Marywood University. Kerry Meyers works directly with Olerud and Tunison as a Corporate Partnership Executive. Meyers interned in the marketing department during the 2017 season after graduating from Penn State. Allie Bowen and Kat Sokirka have been hired to work in the corporate services department. Bowen is a recent graduate of Troy University while Sokirka, who will also handle social media for the club, is set to graduate from Bucknell in May. Nick Sharpe is the team's new Fan Services Manager, having joined the staff in late 2017. Eric Grabowski, Ryan McGoff and Jordan Perrine were also recently hired and will work in a sales training capacity.

"The promotions within our staff created new opportunities," Olerud added. "Every season presents a new challenge and I believe that these additions, including those locals that know our area and the newcomers to Northeastern Pennsylvania, will be able to hit the 2018 season head-on and impact our ballpark and community in a positive way."

For more information on these promotions or new hires, please contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-2255 or visit swbrailriders.com.

The 2018 season opens on April 6 at PNC Field and tickets plans are on sale now.

