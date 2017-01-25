Stache Tank: Food Item Competition (With Samples Available) Friday

January 25, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





Crawford students present specialty food items Friday in Stache Tank

Bacon wrapped chicken bites, a walking nacho, and a breakfast burger with fries are the final contenders.

Depending on who wins the Stache Tank competition Friday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, one of those items will available to Lexington Legends fans at the ballpark during the 2017 baseball season.

The Lexington Legends are holding another round of Stache Tank competition, as teams of students from Crawford Middle School present their ideas Friday, January 27 at 2 p.m. in the Barney Miller's Executive Board Room at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Samples of the competing entries will be available to judges and media.

Stache Tank follows a format similar to the popular television program "Shark Tank," in which entrepreneurs present their ideas to a panel of potential investors. The Legends call the competition "'Stache Tank" in recognition of the team's mustache logo, and the panels are made up of community and business leaders.

Teams of students at William Wells Brown Elementary, Crawford Middle School and Bryan Station High School competed with each other at their schools to determine finalists on a variety of ideas and projects.

The Bryan Station students developed a promotional video and ideas for Opening Day 2017. The William Wells Brown students worked on a giveaway item that fans would receive at the Legends home game April 16. Crawford students have been working on creating a specialty food item to be served in the Kentucky Ale Taproom.

The William Wells Brown and Bryan Station finalists made their presentations last Friday.

Winners at all three levels will be announced in early February.

` "It's been great to watch the students at all three levels bring their ideas together and make their presentations," said Sarah Bosso, Legends vice president of business development. "We've enjoyed working with them and look forward to seeing the winning ideas become part of the fan experience in 2017."

Judges will include Ben McBrayer of Zipie, a digital marketing and social media management company; Morgan Reaguer of G & J Pepsi; Phil Holoubek, president of Lexington's Real Estate Company; Gary Cremeans, United Way of the Bluegrass; and Bill Alverson, CEO, Traditional Bank. They will be joined on the panel by three Legends representatives - President/CEO Andy Shea, director of food and beverage Eric Freeman, and director of corporate sales Jesse Scaglion.

South Atlantic League Stories from January 25, 2017

