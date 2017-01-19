St. Louis Soccer Stadium Funding Bill Revived, City Would Pay $60 Million

A week after St. Louis aldermen said a public funding proposal for a Major League Soccer stadium would not move forward, the bill is set for a committee hearing Thursday.

Bill sponsor Alderman Christine Ingrassia said the proposal would now allocate about $60 million in new tax revenue to the $200 million project. The previous proposal called for an $80 million city contribution.

Mayor Francis Slay's spokeswoman Maggie Crane said the $60 million figure was "very possible" at this stage of negotiations.

