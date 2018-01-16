News Release

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 15, 2018) - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong today announced that the club has recalled forward Tage Thompson from the San Antonio Rampage.

Thompson, 20, has tallied five points (3g/2a) in 15 games with the Blues earlier this season. Additionally, the 6-foot-5, 185-pound forward has posted 18 points (8g/10a) in 26 games with the Rampage. The Phoenix, Arizona, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft (26th overall)?.

