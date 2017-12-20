News Release

SAN ANTONIO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong today announced that the club has recalled forward Tage Thompson from the American Hockey League's (AHL) San Antonio Rampage.

Thompson, 20, has dressed in four games with the Blues this season, serving four penalty minutes. The 6-foot-5, 201-pound forward has also appeared in 24 games for the Rampage, posting 16 points (7g/9a). A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Thompson was originally drafted by the Blues with the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Silver and Black begin a three-game road trip when they take on the Manitoba Moose on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Bell MTS Iceplex. Rampage IncrediBull Holiday Deals, presented by SeaWorld, are available for purchase at SARampage.com/holiday or by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554. Packages include any regular season home game and are available on the Plaza and Charter Levels in four, six or 10-pack deals with pricing starting at just $59. In addition, each 10 pack will include tickets to SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration as well as holiday-themed Rampage items. Each pack is completely customizable, allowing fans to use the full set of tickets at one game or to disperse them throughout multiple games. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

