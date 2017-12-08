News Release

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 8, 2017) - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has recalled forward Samuel Blais (BLAY) from the American Hockey League's (AHL) San Antonio Rampage.

Blais, 21, has dressed in eight games for the Blues this season, posting one goal and one assist. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has also appeared in 11 games for the Rampage, recording 13 points (5g, 8a). The Montmagny, Quebec, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round, 176th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The Silver and Black will return to the ice for their annual Star Wars game on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Rampage IncrediBull Holiday Deals, presented by SeaWorld, are available for purchase at SARampage.com/holiday or by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554. Packages include any regular season home game and are available on the Plaza and Charter Levels in four, six or 10-pack deals with pricing starting at just $59.

In addition, each 10 pack will include tickets to SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration as well as holiday-themed Rampage items. Each pack is completely customizable, allowing fans to use the full set of tickets at one game or to disperse them throughout multiple games. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

