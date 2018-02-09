St. Louis Blues Recall Defenseman Chris Butler from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2018) - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong today announced that the club has recalled defenseman Chris Butler from the American Hockey League's (AHL) San Antonio Rampage.

Butler, 31, has appeared in 47 games for the Rampage this season, leading the team's defense with 23 points (8g/15a). A native of St. Louis, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound defenseman has amassed 84 points (13g/71a) in 388 career NHL regular season games, including stints with the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames and St. Louis.

The Rampage continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip when they return to the ice in Grand Rapids for a contest against the Griffins on Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. San Antonio will play its next 10 games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Chicago Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night.

