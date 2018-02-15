St. Louis Blues Reassign Forward Zach Sanford to San Antonio

February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong today announced that the club has reassigned forward Zach Sanford to the American Hockey League's (AHL) San Antonio Rampage. Additionally, the Colorado Avalanche announced that forward Rocco Grimaldi has been reassigned to the Rampage, while San Antonio announced that forwards Brady Shaw and Julien Nantel have been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).

Sanford, 23, was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Washington Capitals on Feb. 27, 2017. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound forward dressed in 13 regular season games for the Blues last season, posting five points (2g/3a). Overall, the Salem, Massachusetts, native has appeared in 39 career NHL games, collecting eight points (4g/4a) and 10 penalty minutes.

Grimaldi has tallied 24 points (13g/11a) in 40 games with the Silver and Black this season, while registering three points (1g/2a) in six games with Colorado. Grimaldi has totaled 10 points (5g/5a) in 37 NHL contests between the Florida Panthers and Avalanche, and ranks in the Top 10 in Rampage history in goals (4th), assists (7th), points (4th) and games played (9th).

Shaw has registered 20 points (9g/11a) in 25 contests with the Eagles this season, while tallying one goal in three appearances with the Rampage.

Nantel has recorded seven points (6g/1a) in 41 contests with the Silver and Black, while adding four points (2g/2a) in five games with the Eagles this season.

San Antonio continues its annual Rodeo Road Trip when they take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Saturday's game will also be broadcast live on Fox Sports Southwest and live streamed on Fox Sports Go. The Rampage will play their next six games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.