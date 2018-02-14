St. Louis Blues Reassign Forward Tage Thompson to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong today announced that the club has reassigned forward Tage Thompson to the American Hockey League's (AHL) San Antonio Rampage. Additionally, the Rampage have recalled forward Brady Shaw from the Colorado Eagles, while reassigning Nolan De Jong to the club.

Thompson, 20, has dressed in 24 games for the Blues this season, tallying six points (3g/3a) and eight penalty minutes. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound forward has also posted 18 points (8g/10a) in 26 games with the Rampage. The Phoenix, Arizona, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft (26th overall).

Shaw has registered 20 points (9g/11a) in 25 contests with the Eagles this season. The Ottawa, Ontario, native has also appeared in two games with the Rampage this season, recording his first AHL goal with the club on Oct. 28 vs. the San Diego Gulls. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward also played in six contests with San Antonio during the 2016-17 season.

De Jong has appeared in 43 games with the Eagles this season, recording six points (1g/5a) and 22 penalty minutes. The former 2013 seventh-round draft pick by the Minnesota Wild spent the previous four seasons with the University of Michigan, tallying 39 points (4g/35a) in 124 contests.

The Rampage continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip when they face off against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Silver and Black will play their next seven games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Chicago Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

