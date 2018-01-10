News Release

SAN ANTONIO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong today announced that the club has reassigned forward Tage Thompson to the San Antonio Rampage.

Thompson has dressed in 15 games for the Blues this season, tallying five points (3g/2a) and six penalty minutes. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound forward has also posted 16 points (7g/9a) in 24 games with the Rampage. The Phoenix, Arizona, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft (26th overall).

The Silver and Black return to the Alamo City on Friday, Jan. 12 to take on the Milwaukee Admirals at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Season tickets for the 2017-18 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

