SAN ANTONIO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong today announced that the club has reassigned forward Oskar Sundqvist (AWS-kuhr, SUHND-qvihst) to the San Antonio Rampage.

Sundqvist, 23, has dressed in 30 games for the Blues this season, posting three assists. Overall, the 6-foot-3, 206-pound forward has played in 58 career NHL regular season games, logging seven points (1g/6a). A native of Sweden, Sundqvist was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 23, 2017. Sundqvist was a part of the Penguins team that won the 2015-16 NHL Stanley Cup Championship. He has recorded 63 points (25g/38a) in 108 AHL contests, all with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

