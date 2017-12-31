News Release

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 30, 2017) - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong today announced that the club has reassigned defenseman Jordan Schmaltz to the American Hockey League's (AHL) San Antonio Rampage. In addition, the Rampage have reassigned defenseman Tommy Vannelli to the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).

Schmaltz has appeared in four games for the Blues this season, serving four penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman has also dressed in 24 games for the Rampage, leading the team's defense with 19 points (5g/14a). A native of Madison, Wisconsin, Schmaltz was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft (25th overall).

Vannelli opened the 2017-18 campaign with the Oilers, registering 14 points (4g/10a) in 30 contests. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound defenseman combined for 19 points (1g/18a) in 46 games between the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL) and Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) during the 2016-17 season.

San Antonio returns to the ice for a contest against the San Diego Gulls on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Season tickets for the 2017-18 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

