St. John's Summons Trio from Brampton

December 25, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL (December 25, 2016) - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have recalled forwards Brandon MacLean and Mathieu Gagnon and goaltender Bryan Pitton from the Brampton Beast of the ECHL.

MacLean has collected 10 goals and 25 points in 27 games with the Beast. If he suits up with St. John's, MacLean will join Eddie Pasquale, Julien Brouillette and Zach Redmond as the only players to play with the Winnipeg Jets and Canadiens versions of the IceCaps franchise.

Gagnon has registered two goals, four points and 15 penalty minutes in 15 games with the Beast this season. He was recalled to the IceCaps recently but did not see any action. The IceCaps signed the six-foot-two, 215-pound, Montreal native to an AHL contract in October.

Pitton played one game with IceCaps, a 5-2 loss to the Albany Devils in October. He has a 2-4-2 record with a 5.00 goals against average and a .836 save percentage in nine games with the Beast. The Brampton, ON native was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the 5th round (133rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

IceCaps can be purchased in person at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 25, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.