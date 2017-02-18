St. John's Sails Past Syracuse 6-1

February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The St. John's IceCaps topped the division-leading Syracuse Crunch 6-1 on Saturday night at Mile One Centre.

Chris Terry fired a rocket past Crunch netminder Kristers Gudlevskis to get the IceCaps up on the board in the first. Zach Redmond and Nikita Scherbak picked up the helpers on the first tally. Jacob de la Rose would strike next with a deflection off a Max Friberg shot fed from Ryan Johnston. The Crunch came back to cut the lead in half with a goal from Matt Taormina later in the first period.

The IceCaps came out strong in the second, and after a short delay in the game to fix a section of the boards, St. John's would go ahead to score three straight markers from Stefan Matteau (de la Rose, Julien Brouillette), David Broll (Jeremy Gregoire, Alexandre Ranger) and de la Rose (Bobby Farnham) to lift the IceCaps lead to four at the end of the second.

Zach Redmond added a final tally for the IceCaps just 1:08 into the third on a play from Terry and Scherbak. Netminder Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves in the win.

The IceCaps rematch the Syracuse Crunch tomorrow afternoon (Sunday 4:00PM), and then take on the Albany Devils next Friday and Saturday night. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office, at 576-7657, or online at www.mileonecentre.com.

Goal Scorers:

STJ: Terry (18), de la Rose (4,5), Matteau (9), Broll (5), Redmond (2)

SYR: Taormina (13)

Goaltenders:

STJ: Lindgren - W(29/30)

SYR: Gudlevskis - L(16/20) Wilcox (15-17)

IceCaps Power Play: (1/5)

IceCaps Penalty Kill: (1/2)

Molson Canadian Three Stars:

1. Jacob de la Rose - STJ

2. Chris Terry - STJ

3. Zach Redmond - STJ

IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Stefan Matteau

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.