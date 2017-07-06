Squirrels Walk off Again

News Release

The SeaWolves jumped ahead in the top of the first against Squirrels starter Jordan Johnson. Harold Castro led off the game and was hit by a pitch. Kody Eaves singled to put two on. A double steal moved both runners into scoring position for Dominic Ficociello . Ficociello doubled to the alley in left, scoring a pair for a 2-0 lead. With one out, Miguel Gonzalez singled to left putting runners on the corners. Steven Moya lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Ficociello for a 3-0 lead. Gabriel Quintana followed with a triple, scoring Gonzalez for a 4-0 lead.

Richmond got on the board in the bottom of the first against Erie starter Tyler Alexander. C.J. Hinojosa singled with one out and scored on a Miguel Gomez triple making it 4-1.

In the second, the Squirrels cut the Erie lead in half at 4-2 when K.C. Hobson homered to right.

The SeaWolves went back ahead by three runs in the top of the third when Gonzalez crushed his fourth home run of the season. The long ball for Gonzalez was his third since returning from Triple-A Toledo.

The Squirrels again cut into the lead with runs in the third and fourth innings. In the third, it was three straight two-out hits capped off by a Dylan Davis RBI single to make it 5-3. In the fourth, Hinojosa singled with two outs and he scored on a Gomez double.

Richmond then tied the game in the sixth against Erie reliever Victor Alcantara . Daniel Carbonell led off and reached on an infield single. On an errant pickoff throw, Carbonell reached third and he scored on a Slade Heathcott sacrifice fly, tying the game 5-5.

Richmond won the game in the bottom of the ninth against Erie reliever Bryan Garcia. Hinojosa led off with a single and moved to second on a groundout. After an intentional walk to Myles Schroder, Garcia struck out Bednar for the second out. With two gone, Rando Moreno singled up the middle, scoring Hinojosa to win the game.

The SeaWolves are now 2-12 in their past 14 road games.

Cody Hall (2-0) earned the win for Richmond in relief tossing a scoreless ninth.

Garica (0-1) took the loss for Erie allowing a run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts. It was the first Double-A run allowed by Garcia.

Erie now heads to Harrisburg as they begin a three-game series at FNB Field on Friday night at 7 p.m. RHP Artie Lewicki (6-3, 3.99 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against LHP Nate Reed (0-1, 15.43 ERA)

