Squirrels Rise up in Ninth; Steal Game One in NH

News Release

Manchester, New Hampshire - Richmond (48-62) rallied from one run down in the ninth inning to steal game one of the series against New Hampshire (45-66), 6-5 on Friday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Daniel Carbonell provide the offensive spark with three hits and scoring the tying run in the ninth inning. Tyler Cyr slammed the door, earning his league-leading 15 th save of the season. Game two of the series is set for Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

Trailing 5-4 entering the ninth, Richmond rallied for a pair of runs to take the lead and steal game one against New Hampshire. Carbonell started things off with a double into the left field corner for his third hit of the game. T.J. Bennett then launched a double to tie the game, but was thrown out trying to take third base. The rally continued as Caleb Gindl drilled a triple off the right field wall and C.J. Hinojosa provided the first lead of the game via a sacrifice fly.

Fisher Cats closer Dusty Isaacs (3-3) suffered the loss and blown save by working the ninth.

The Fisher Cats jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth against Taylor. After dodging a pair of runners in the second and again in the third, Taylor could not escape trouble in the fourth. New Hampshire put runners on second and third with one out, allowing Gunner Heidt's single to right score the first run. Alex Monsalve then grounded in a run and Derrick Loveless launched a two-run homer. The dinger was the first of the year for Loveless.

Richmond responded quickly with three runs in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Daniel Carbonell, T.J. Bennett and Caleb Gindl collected consecutive base hits, loading the bases. C.J. Hinojosa then put the Squirrels on the board with an RBI single into left field. Richmond managed to pull to within a run on the next play, when Aramis Garcia bounced a ball to second base. New Hampshire attempted to turn a double play, but threw the throw to first passed the bag, allowing a pair of runs to score.

Harris was forced out of the contest after allowing the first two runners reach base in the sixth inning. Daniel Young replaced Case and allowed an inherited runner to score prior to finishing out the frame. Richmond pushed Hunter Cole across after he doubled to begin the inning to make it a 5-4 contest.

Harris finished with five innings pitched. He allowed eight hits and four runs in the no-decision-. The Fisher Cats bullpen combination of Young and Andrew Case carried the lead into the ninth.

Lost in the excitement was a solid effort from Taylor. Despite the nine hits allowed, Taylor guided the short-handed Squirrels through seven solid innings. The reigning Pitcher of the Week tossed a season-high 107 pitches, striking out five and walking just one. Taylor received a no-decision in his third, seven-inning performance of the year.

Ryan Halstead wound up with the win for Richmond, working a scoreless eighth inning. Halstead (2-0) struck out two and allowed one hit in the win.

