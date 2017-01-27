Squirrels Invade Wade's World with Deep Fried Treats

January 27, 2017 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





RVA - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are heading to Wade's World at VCU with the newest menu item at The Diamond - deep fried brisket macaroni & cheese balls topped with a moonshine sauce. Nutzy, Nutasha and the gang will be making a special delivery with the deep fried treats around 4:00 p.m. today in an effort to help fuel the students in preparation of tonight's game against the Dayton Flyers. Wade's World, as it has become known, is the area outside the Siegel Center where students camp out in advance of select Rams games. Students eager for Friday's game have been camping out in the area since Wednesday night. The Flying Squirrels unveiled the new deep fried brisket macaroni & cheese ball, along with new Bistro at the Bullpen group area during last week's press conference. During the unveiling, Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell displayed how best to consume the new food item, taking a face-first approach (see it here).

"Obviously, we have a great relationship with VCU and coach Wade," said Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell. "We thought Wade's World was a good place to taste test new products and get the crew energized for the big win over Dayton."

VCU (15-5, 5-2 A-10) will host Dayton (15-4, 6-1 A-10) at the E.J. Wade Arena tonight at 9 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The radio call can be found on the Rams and Squirrels flagship station Fox Sports 910 AM. The Flying Squirrels operate year-round at The Diamond and will be hosting the seventh annual Charity Hot Stove Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Siegel Center. San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy will be the keynote speaker for the event and tickets are available by contacting the Flying Squirrels front office at 804-359-FUNN. The Squirrels will also be hosting Nutzy's Block Party on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Diamond. Single game tickets will go on sale during Nutzy's Block Party and VCU baseball will be playing Fairfield after the event at 2 p.m. The Flying Squirrels eighth season of FUNN begins on April 6 at The Diamond.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Eastern League Stories from January 27, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.