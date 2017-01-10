Squirrels Add Catchers & Coaches to Hot Stove Banquet

RVA - The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce that additional celebrity guests have been added to the annual Flying Squirrels Charity Hot Stove Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Siegel Center. Joining the event will be former J.R. Tucker High School standout and 2016 Squirrels catcher Matt Winn, former Squirrels and Philadelphia Phillies catcher Steve Lerud, current Squirrels pitching coach Steve Kline and former Squirrels pitching coach Ross Grimsley. Kline, an 11-year MLB veteran, returns to the Squirrels staff in 2017 as pitching coach for his third consecutive season. Grimsley, also an 11-year MLB veteran pitcher, is currently a radio host and analyst for the Baltimore Orioles on 105.7 The Fan. Grimsley was the Squirrels pitching coach during the franchise's first five seasons. Flying Squirrels hitting coach Lipso Nava is unable to attend due to his current coaching responsibilities in Venezuela. The quartet of Winn, Lerud, Kline and Grimsley will join headliner Bruce Bochy and new Squirrels manager Kyle Haines as celebrity guests for the event and are scheduled to sign autographs as well as partake in the event festivities. A timeline of the events are listed below. Tickets are available for purchase online with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities and the Renovating Richmond's Recreation project. The Renovating Richmond's Recreation project is currently underway; with phase one already complete on four fields (click here to view progress).

The Hot Stove Banquet will also feature the presentation of the annual Paul Keyes Richmond Baseball Impact Award. Previous award winners include Tracy Woodson, Gene Alley, Johnny Grubb, Eddie Kasko, Sam Ayoub and Cla Meredith . The Paul Keyes Richmond Baseball Impact Award is given annually in honor of the late VCU baseball manager Paul Keyes. Additional baseball dignitaries attending the event include the President of Minor League Baseball Pat O'Connor and Eastern League President Joe McEacharn.

Previous Hot Stove Headliners

Lee Smith (2016) Gaylord Perry (2015) Dave Dravecky (2014) Will Clark (2013) Bill Buckner (2012) Tommy John (2011)

Seventh Annual Hot Stove Banquet Itinerary

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: VIP reception in Tommy J. West Club - for table sponsors and celebrity guests 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.: Autograph session & silent auction in main arena - all guest are invited 7 p.m.-8 p.m.: Dinner and program Immediately following event - Post event party, location: Kitchen 64

About Bruce Bochy

The Two-time National League Manager of the Year was named the 38th manager in Giants franchise history, and 16th in San Francisco annals, Oct. 27, 2006. His 1,789 victories are the highest total by an active manager and he ranks 15th on the all-time list. He leads active managers in consecutive years managed (22) and has compiled a 1,789-1,757 (.505) career ledger in 22 seasons as a Major League skipper. Bochy is the winningest foreign-born manager in ML history, having moved passed former Giants skipper Felipe Alou in 2008.

He has guided the Giants to three World Championships (2010, 2012, 2014) and is one of 10 managers to win at least three World Series titles. The other nine are all in the Hall of Fame. In 2014, Bochy became just the fifth manager to lead a team to three titles in a five year span joining Connie Mack, Joe McCarthy, Casey Stengel and Joe Torre. Bochy is the second manager in Giants franchise history to win three World Series Championships, joining John McGraw (1905, 1921, 1922). His four World Series appearances as a manager (1998, 2010, 2012, 2014) are the most among all active managers in Major League Baseball. The Giants have won 11 of their 12 postseason series in Bochy's tenure. From 2010-2016 he won 11 straight postseason rounds, which tied Joe Torre (Yankees, 1998-2001) for the longest streak ever by a manager. His eight postseason appearances are tied with Dusty Baker for the most among current ML skippers.

Bochy logged a 24-year affiliation with Padres organization from 1983-2006 and guided his Padres clubs to five winning campaigns, including 1996, 1998, 2005 and 2006 NL West titles. He is the winningest manager in Padres franchise history, having recorded 951 victories during 12 years in San Diego. The former catcher was the only Friar Manager to have played for the club, spending parts of five seasons in San Diego as a player. In 2006, he guided the Padres to back-to-back playoff berths for the first time in franchise history, as the Friars won their second consecutive NL West title.

The former catcher spent parts of nine Major League seasons with Houston (1978-80), New York Mets (1982) and San Diego (1983-87) and compiled a lifetime .239 batting average with 26 HRs and 93 RBI in 358 career games. He guided pitchers to a career 3.87 ERA in 298 contests behind the plate (1,930.0 innings) and threw out 28.6 pct. of attempted base-stealers (88-of-308). Bochy made his ML debut July 18, 1978 in an Astros uniform, going 2-for-3 at Shea Stadium and belted his first big league home run the following day, a solo shot off Mets' Kevin Kobel in the second game of a doubleheader. He enjoyed his best season in 1986 with Padres, setting personal bests in HRs (8), RBI (22), games played (63) and starts behind plate (29). .

About Kyle Haines

Haines, 34, becomes the youngest skipper to ever lead the Squirrels franchise and replaces 2016 manager Miguel Ojeda. Haines spent the previous two seasons as the manager of the Class-A Short-Season Salem-Keizer Volcanoes in the Northwest League. The Louisville, Ill., native piloted the Volcanoes to a 39-37 record in his first season in 2015 and a 32-42 record last year. He became the first former Volcano player to manage the club, having started his career with Salem-Keizer in 2004 as a player.

During his Giants minor league career, Haines played alongside the likes of Tim Lincecum, Sergio Romo, Pablo Sandoval, Jonathan Sanchez and Travis Ishikawa. The infielder was a member of four championship teams in the minor leagues (2004 Arizona Rookie League Giants, 2005 San Jose Giants, 2007 San Jose Giants, 2009 Akron Aeros). Haines notched the go-ahead RBI single in Game 5 of the 2007 California League Championship series for San Jose. In 2008, Haines enjoyed his best statistical season and made the All-Star Game in the Double-A Eastern League as a shortstop with the Connecticut Defenders.

Haines' older brother, Andy, was also a manager in affiliated baseball with the Miami Marlins organization and currently works as the Minor League Hitting Coordinator for the Chicago Cubs. Kyle is the youngest of three siblings and attended Eastern Illinois University. He began his managing career immediately after his playing career ended, guiding the Frontier League (Ind) Grays in 2014.

Steve Kline

Kline returns to the Squirrels for a third season as pitching coach after guiding the team to a top-two finish in the league in team ERA in his first two seasons. Kline's pitching staff turned in a franchise-best 3.12 ERA (1st in EL) in 2015 and a 3.48 ERA last year (2nd in EL). Under Kline's tutelage, Giants top pitching prospect Tyler Beede led the Eastern League in ERA last year ( 2.81), while also finishing 2nd in the league in strikeouts (135).

Kline joined the Squirrels in 2015 after spending the previous six seasons in the same roll with the Augusta GreenJackets (Low-A - South Atlantic League). Kline finished off his long and established major league career as a lefty reliever with the Giants in 2007. He appeared in 796 MLB games during his 11 year-career that began with the Cleveland Indians in 1997. The 42 year-old Pennsylvania native was an 8th round selection by Cleveland in the 1993 draft out of the University of West Virginia. He set the single-season record for appearances (89) in 2001 while with the St. Louis Cardinals and led the National League in appearances three consecutive seasons (1999-2001).

Steve Lerud

2017 will mark Lerud's 15th season in professional baseball. The experienced catcher joined the Squirrels in April of 2016 and led the team in walks despite only appearing in 60 games. The veteran has made a name for himself as a defensive stalwart behind the plate. Lerud was initially selected in the 3rd round of the 2003 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and made his MLB debut on Aug. 30, 2012 with Philadelphia. Lerud has been a part of nine different organizations and will open 2017 in Spring Training with the Texas Rangers.

Matt Winn

Winn joined the San Francisco Giants organization as a 14th round selection in 2015 out of the Virginia Military Institute where he spent four years as a Keydet. Winn smashed 14 homers his senior season at VMI, tied for third-most in Keydet history and the most in the program since 2010. As two-time Johnny Bench Award finalist, Winn drew the attention of the Giants, leading to his selection in the 2015 draft. Prior to VMI, Winn was a four-year letter-winner at J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico, VA and a former All-District catcher, hitting .469 his junior year.

The 23 year-old made his professional debut with the AZL Giants shortly after the draft in 2015. He was quickly promoted to the Augusta GreenJackets (Low-A-South Atlantic League) for the final 20 games of the year. His stint in Augusta, along with his subsequent performance in Spring Training the next year, led to Winn breaking camp with the Squirrels to start the 2016 season. The local product began the 2016 campaign as Richmond's opening day catcher and he hit .250 with a pair of home runs over 15 games with the Squirrels. Winn was shifted back to Augusta on April 29 and the catcher slugged 13 home runs with 49 RBI in 95 games with the GreenJackets.

Proceeds from this year's event will benefit Flying Squirrels Charities, a nonprofit 501(C)(3) founded in 2014 and dedicated to improving the Richmond community through the Flying Squirrels. Table Sponsorships and tickets for the seventh Annual Hot Stove are available by calling the Flying Squirrels at (804) 359-3866. The Flying Squirrels 2017 home schedule begins April 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats. Season tickets, mini plans and group packages are currently available by contacting the box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com .

Ross Grimsley

Grimsley has been involved in professional baseball for 47 years, first as a player, then an instructor and now a radio analyst for the Baltimore Orioles on 105.7 The Fan. Grimsley spent 16 seasons in the Giants organization and five as the Squirrels pitching coach (2010-2014). His time in Richmond was highlighted by dominant pitching staffs under his tutelage. The first three staffs in Richmond never finished lower than 4th in staff ERA, including a second place finish in 2012. Under his tutelage, lefty Jack Snodgrass earned a place on the Eastern League's postseason All-Star team. Grimsley's hurlers also accomplished something never done before in the Eastern League, as RHP Chris Heston and LHP Mike Kickham swept starting pitching nods on the league's postseason All-Star team in 2012. Heston was also named as Eastern League Pitcher of the Year. The pitching staff, which led the EL in staff ERA was also the driving force behind Richmond's run to the ELCS in 2011. In 2009, he served as the pitching coach for the Flying Squirrels' predecessor, the Connecticut Defenders (Double-A - Eastern League), guiding the staff to the third-lowest ERA in the league (3.53). He spent the four previous years (2005-08) as the pitching coach for the Augusta GreenJackets (Low-A - South Atlantic League). Before joining the Giants, he also served as a coach in the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies organizations.

As a left-handed pitcher, he spent 11 Major League seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (1971-73), Baltimore Orioles (1974-77, '82), Montreal Expos (1978-80) and Cleveland Indians (1980). After being named to the Baseball Digest 1971 All-Star Rookie Team, he went on to pitch in three (3) League Championship Series (1972, 1973 and 1974), as well as the World Series in 1972 and All-Star Game in 1978. He tossed a two-hitter in game four of the 1972 NLCS (vs. Pittsburgh Pirates) and went on to claim a pair of victories in that season's World Series (vs. Oakland Athletics). After signing with the Expos as a free agent in 1978, he became the first 20-game winner in franchise history (1978) and was named the Expos' Player of the Year in the same season. He recorded double-digit win totals in eight of his 11 seasons, and finished his career with a record of 124-99 with an ERA of 3.81 in 345 appearances.

