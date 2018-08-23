Squints from Sandlot Will Appear at T-Bones Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -The Kansas City T-Bones will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie Sandlot by welcoming Chauncey Leopardi; original actor that played Michael "Squints" Palledorous in the movie Sandlot to T-Bones Stadium Friday night August 24th.

WHAT: Actor Chauncey Leopardi who played Michael "Squints" Palledorous in the movie Sandlot will appear at T-Bones Stadium before and during the game with the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

WHEN: Friday August 24th from 6:30 pm until the end of the game.

WHY: In celebrating the 25th anniversary of the movie Sandlot, Leopardi will be signing free autographs, taking pictures with fans on the concourse during the game, participating in pre-game activities and singing "Take me out to the ballgame." The team will also show the movie in it's entirety after the game on "Sizzle Vision." There will also be a Beast (dog look alike) at the park as well.

