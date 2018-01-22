Springfield Cardinals Announce Numerous Front Office Additions, Changes

News Release

The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce the finalization of their 2018 Front Office Staff with numerous changes, promotions and additions made official in November and December.

"We are thrilled for the energy and the great ideas our new staff will bring to the stadium," Springfield Cardinals Vice President and General Manager Dan Reiter said. "We are confident that all of these changes will allow for an even better fan experience and also grow the Cardinals footprint in our community."

In marketing and sales, Brad Beattie was hired as Director of Market Development. A former Minor League Baseball player, his professional career has included being General Manager of U.S. Baseball in Ozark and a longtime Senior Director at Price Cutter Supermarkets. In his new role, Beattie will be responsible for creating avenues through which businesses of all sizes can partner with the Cardinals at Hammons Field.

Another new hire, Eric Tomb was brought on as Manager of Ticket Sales after serving as an Inaugural Season employee in 2005 and 2006, spending a decade in the financial services industry and entertaining fans at Hammons Field as the Public Address Announcer and Music Technician for the past eight seasons.

Additionally, the Sales and Marketing Department has created a new Premium Sales Department that is led by eight-year Cardinals employee Zack Pemberton, Manager of Premium Sales and Services. Teresa Calhoun has been promoted to Premium Sales and Service Coordinator and will be working with Suite Holders and premium group accounts, including church programs. Also, Brandon Alsup, formerly a Community Marketing Coordinator, is now the Premium Fan Services Coordinator to serve as a primary contact for Season Ticket Holders and to maximize the value of their ticket plans.

The Cardinals also bolstered their communications, promotions and design departments with two additional team members. Matt Turer is the club's new Public Relations Coordinator after one and a half years with KY3's Ozarks Sports Zone and two years as a sports reporter in Massachusetts. T.J. Patton has also joined the Front Office as a full-time Graphic Designer following three years as a design intern with the Cardinals.

Additional hires to the sales department include Jake Burch, Regina Norris, Kaleb Follis and Todd Wright as Community Marketing Coordinators, as well as Mairead Cleary as Inside Sales Associate, each of whom will work with businesses, civic organizations, schools, individual fans and more to make sure all of their specific ticket needs are met and their experiences at the ballpark are unmatched.

