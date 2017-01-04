Sprenger Stadium New Home for Crushers

January 4, 2017 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release





Avon, Ohio-The Lake Erie Crushers will have a new naming rights partner for their home ballpark. Sprenger Health Care Systems, headquartered in Lorain, OH, is the new naming rights partner for the stadium formerly known as All Pro Freight Stadium.

"Sprenger Health Care Systems is excited to partner with the Crushers as a family entertainment destination," stated Sprenger Health Care Systems COO Michael Sprenger. "The partnership was an obvious choice for us as the Crushers have brought a great deal of excitement to our community, which has been so instrumental in the growth of our family organization."

"It is an honor to be partnering with Sprenger Health Care Systems on this naming rights agreement," stated Crushers Co-Owners Tom and Jacqueline Kramig. "Sprenger, has a long and distinguished history of serving the residents of Northern Ohio, and we are thrilled to call Sprenger Health Care Stadium our new home."

The stadium, located along Interstate 90 in Avon, will be re-named Sprenger Health Care Systems Stadium, or Sprenger Stadium for short. Sprenger Health Care Systems' partnership with the Crushers dates back to the team's launch in 2009. In addition to the Crushers, the stadium will host more than 100 sports and entertainment events in 2017.

Terms of the agreement were not released.

From a small family-owned nursing facility to an expansive enterprise, Sprenger Health Care Systems is actively growing and adapting to the ever-changing needs of the communities it serves. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, Sprenger's third generation is building a legacy while maintaining the same philosophy of personalized care initially established by Grace Sprenger. For more information, you can contact Sprenger at (440) 989-5200 or visit their website (www.sprengerhealthcare.com).

The Lake Erie Crushers are located in Avon, Ohio and play in the Frontier League of independent professional baseball (www.frontierleague.com). For more information, you can contact the Crushers at 440-934-3636, visit our website at www.lakeeriecrushers.com, or email info@lakeeriecrushers.com

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Frontier League Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.