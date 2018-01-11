Sportservice at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium

News Release

Lakeland, FL - Delaware North Companies Sportservice, the exclusive food and retail provider for the Detroit Tigers and Lakeland Flying Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, is seeking additional non-profit organizations to participate in its fundraising program during the 2018 seasons.

Sportservice is actively recruiting civic organizations, high-school boosters, churches and other non-profit groups to operate concessions at the stadium to raise funds for their respective organizations. Previous spring training groups have combined to earn $60,000 and each group can earn up to $20,000 individually for their non-profit. The number of volunteers, type of concessions and stadium attendance affect the amount of money a group can raise.

Any interested charitable organization or non-profit group may contact Sarah Kinard at (863) 413-4193 or skinard@delawarenorth.com for more information.

Delaware North Companies Sportservice has a long tradition of working with its team partners to assist charitable and other non-profit groups in raising money for their organizations and communities. Sportservice's fundraising program began more than 25 years ago and results in millions of dollars in donations for non-profit groups at venues across the country.

