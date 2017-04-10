Sporting KC Ousts Colorado 3-1

News Release

Sporting Kansas City extended its unbeaten start to the 2017 campaign with a commanding 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Sunday at sold-out Children's Mercy Park.

Veteran Seth Sinovic bagged his first career regular season goal in the sixth minute before Gerso and Dom Dwyer added second-half strikes of their own in a wire-to-wire performance. Colorado pulled one back through Kevin Doyle's late penalty kick, but it wasn't near enough to deny the hosts all three points in front of a national television audience on FS1.

The result extends Sporting Kansas City's (2-0-3, 9 points) home unbeaten run to 12 regular season matches dating back to last June, tying an all-time club record, and snaps a five-game losing skid to the Rapids. Sporting KC remains one of three MLS teams without a loss through Week 6 and vaults to fourth place in the Western Conference, while Colorado slips to ninth.

Manager Peter Vermes opted for an unchanged starting lineup from Sporting KC's 0-0 draw at Toronto FC on March 31, notably awarding Sinovic his 150th MLS appearance for the club (including playoffs). Captain Matt Besler, meanwhile, logged his 205th regular season appearance to pass Jimmy Conrad for fifth place on the team's all-time charts. Midfielder Benny Feilhaber was sidelined for the second straight game as he continues to recover from a thigh strain.

A 90th straight sellout crowd at Children's Mercy Park saw Sporting Kansas City ooze with attacking intent early and often. Within the second minute, Sinovic's precise cross narrowly evaded Gerso on the edge of the six-yard box. Shortly thereafter, the left back would fire his hometown club ahead with a cathartic opening goal.

In the sixth minute, Gerso ran onto Graham Zusi's wonderfully weighted pass down the right flank and flashed a dangerous cross into a packed penalty area. U.S. international goalkeeper Tim Howard got his glove to the ball, but Sinovic lashed home the rebound in emphatic fashion to ignite wild celebrations in the stadium. The goal was Sinovic's first in his 158-game regular season career and his third for Sporting KC in all competitions.

High on confidence, Sinovic continued to shine down the left side. He deftly played Soony Saad into a pocket of space in the 17th minute, but the forward's teasing ball across the face of goal eluded a finishing touch.

Colorado weathered a tumultuous opening and managed to carve out two huge opportunities on the stroke of halftime. Doyle's looping delivery from the right endline was headed goalward by the leaping Dominque Badji, but Tim Melia sprawled low to make a stunning save from point-blank range. Seconds later, Marlon Hairston beat the offside trap and clipped in a square ball that was just beyond Badji's sliding reach.

Sporting Kansas City reasserted control after intermission, first threatening in the 53rd minute when Saad's free kick was headed back upfield by Micheal Azira. Zusi was well-positioned, however, and rifled a cleanly struck volley straight at Howard. Four minutes later, a dazzling spin move from Gerso sprung a counter attack that culminated with Saad cutting into the middle from the left side and sending a deflected effort a yard wide of Howard's left-hand post.

The Rapids again succumbed to Sporting KC's mounting pressure in the 58th minute as a quick, incisive surge forward led to Gerso's maiden MLS goal. Dwyer began the break by swiveling past a defender at midfield and picking out Espinoza with yards of greenery to exploit down the right wing. The Honduran slid a perfect through ball into the box for Gerso, whose decadent left-footed poke from 12 yards beat Howard at the near post to make the score 2-0.

Gerso asked further questions of the Colorado defense in the 72nd minute, cleverly feeding Zusi down the right channel. The right back's cutback pass was dummied by Dwyer and snapped goalward by Saad, but Howard saved comfortably. Sporting KC almost added to their lead twice within a matter of seconds in the 78th minute, as Besler's low drive through traffic was blocked before Howard denied Dwyer from close range.

Forward Daniel Salloi became Sporting Kansas City's fourth Homegrown Player to appear in a competitive match with his 83rd-minute cameo from off the bench. Two minutes later, the 20-year-old was involved in the buildup to his team's third goal.

Lovely interplay from Salloi and Soni Mustivar resulted in the latter sending a ball down the left wing for Sinovic. The defender promptly capped a career night in style, sending an inch-perfect cross for Dwyer to steer into the back of the net. Dwyer opened his 2017 scoring account on the play, bagging his 53rd regular season goal and his 62nd for Sporting KC in all competitions.

Colorado salvaged a consolation goal in second-half stoppage time when Badji drew a foul on Mustivar inside the penalty area. Doyle dispatched the ensuing spot kick to deny Melia what would have been a sixth shutout in his last seven regular season appearances.

Sporting Kansas City will now embark on a daunting road swing against the top two teams in the Western Conference, traveling to face the first-place Portland Timbers (4-1-1, 13 points) next Saturday at 9:30 p.m. CT before visiting FC Dallas (3-0-1, 10 points) on April 22. Vermes' men will return to Children's Mercy Park on April 29 to renew their rivalry with Real Salt Lake, and tickets for that match can be secured at SeatGeek.com .

QUOTES

Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes

Thoughts on the match...

Throughout the whole entire game we were good, except for the last 10 or 15 minutes of the first half. We gave some chances away late in the first half. We just let our guard down and Tim [Melia] made a great save. Outside of that, I thought our courage to play was big time, our movement off the ball [was great] and everybody was an option. I think it showed up in many ways. It showed up in our build-up many times in the actions that led to goals. It showed up in the three goals we created because all three of them were pretty special.

On Gerso getting his first goal...

When he came here, he didn't have much of a goal-scoring record and I think that had a lot to do with the way he played in the system that the played. The big thing about him that I said to him is he is going to be put in a lot of situations in front of the goal and you need to start finishing them off. You need to start thinking that you have the ability to be a goalscorer and tonight, the goal that he scored, was tremendous.

On Dom Dwyer scoring his first goal of 2017...

You use the word finally. I look at it like this. The players that are here on this team, they are here because we have confidence in all of them. And Dom [Dwyer] before today, he had 101 starts and he scored 52 goals for us. So his strike rate is fantastic. Sometimes, goalscorers go through some moments, but the thing that I love about him is he doesn't shy away from the opportunity. There are some guys that when they get in that situation, they almost pull themselves out of opportunities because they are almost afraid to miss. The ball he hit to Seth [Sinovic] when he turned and hit it over the top - little situations like that - he was doing the little extra things to help the team as well.

On the state of the team after five games...

There is a lot of work to do. The thing that is satisfying - at least up until this point - is the belief that they have, the staff in the players and the players in themselves. The way we played tonight is just the beginning. We have a lot more in us. I didn't pay for a ticket tonight, but this is the kind of game that I would pay to see because this is what you want to see as a fan. Obviously, goals are important, but just the way that we play and the idea. It's not just if someone is playing well tonight, it's more of a true idea of when we have the ball what are we going to do and when we don't have the ball what we we going to do. I think the guys are pulling that off. We have a lot more to work on, don't get me wrong, but it's a pleasure to see that coming out.

Sporting KC forward Dom Dwyer

On the team's patience in the final third...

We definitely finished our chances better. I think we just played well. We knew the goals were coming and they did tonight.

On getting his first goal of the season...

I had a feeling coming into tonight that I would get one. I needed one. The guys encouraged me and believed in me. Coach stuck with me. You guys kinda stuck with me. It's just nice to get a goal and more important to get three points.

On the goal...

I know I just missed one a couple minutes earlier. Tim made a good save. The ball came down the left, Seth played a great ball in. I tried to get myself in the box. I knew if I hit it first time across the keeper, he was probably going to be coming across and he was. It just stuck him the wrong way.

Sporting KC defender Seth Sinovic...

On the goal..

I don't score too many goals, but every time I've scored a goal it's just an adrenaline rush. It's a lot of fun and feels great. I think we had the build-up down the right side and Gerso got to the end line. We really stressed getting numbers in the box when we are going to serve balls in. I had the opportunity to sneak to the back post and luckily it fell to me. I hit it well and it went in.

On the team building momentum after each goal...

For the most part, we feel like we've played well this year and feel like we have created a lot of chances. For whatever reason, it hasn't really gone our way. We knew it was only a matter of time and maybe it just took that one to get some momentum going. It's always great when our striker Dom [Dwyer] gets a goal because that's a good confidence boost for him and hopefully that will be a lot of our goals going forward.

Colorado Rapids head coach Pablo Mastroeni

Thoughts on the match...

Obviously, not having played in 25 days, we didn't have that game fitness. We knew it was going to be a tough match. Having said that, the game of football is about scoring goals and goals change games. I think we had quite a few good opportunities, probably better opportunities than KC in the first half to score. We didn't do it and the game changed. After that, we were chasing the game and were a bit disjointed. I think overall the effort was fantastic and the way we approached the game was good. At the end of the day, we weren't sharp enough but that's understandable given that we didn't play in 30 days.

On moving on from tonight's loss...

It's a quick turnaround to Saturday in Salt Lake. We just have to tidy up some things. A lot of our issues came when we had the ball and had possession of it. It's just getting better with the ball, being brighter and more dynamic. The fact that we haven't played in three or four weeks affects your game sharpness. The movement off the ball wasn't the best. We had a hard time connecting simple passes. The first half in particular, we controlled the flow of the game, controlled the rhythm of the game and again, you can't get match fitness unless you are playing matches. The fact that we had that Dallas game taken away from us put us in a bind. This result is a by-product of that, just not having enough games but I think the effort to the end, but more importantly to be able to finish the game and to score the last goal of the game says a lot about the commitment of the guys.

On the performance of Kortne Ford...

I think it was a tough match for the whole backline. I think Kortne did all right, but you are judged on moments and on goals against. But I think his effort and his commitment was very good and it's a performance to build on.

