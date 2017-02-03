Sporting KC Acquires Allocation Money and 2018 Draft Pick

February 3, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Sporting Kansas City News Release





Sporting Kansas City has traded midfielder Lawrence Olum to the Portland Timbers in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money and a natural first-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

"Lawrence has been a part of some great games, teams and trophies during his time with the club," Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said. "We appreciate his service in Kansas City and wish him well in Portland."

Olum, 32, spent five seasons with Sporting Kansas City, recording five goals and four assists in 105 appearances across all competitions. His first stint with the club spanned from 2011-2014, highlighted by two major championships hoisted at Children's Mercy Park. Olum logged 120 minutes in the 2012 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final and played the last 112 minutes of the 2013 MLS Cup.

A member of the Kenya Men's National Team since 2014, Olum joined Malaysian side Kedah FA in 2015 before returning to Sporting Kansas City last season. He ended the 2016 campaign with two goals and one assist in 19 MLS appearances, helping Sporting KC reach the MLS Cup Playoffs for a club-record sixth straight year.

Olum previously played for Portland from 2007-2008 when the club competed in the USL First Division, scoring six goals in 44 games.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City trades midfielder Lawrence Olum to the Portland Timbers in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money and a natural first-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from February 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.