Spinners Announce Coaching Staff for 2017

January 11, 2017 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Lowell Spinners News Release





LOWELL, MA - The Lowell Spinners, short-season affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have officially announced their coaching staff for the 2017 season. Manager Iggy Suarez will return for his second season with the team. He will be joined by pitching coach Lance Carter, hitting coach Nate Spears, and head athletic trainer Joel Harris.

"I'm excited to get the 2017 season going." said Suarez "Once the New Year hits, that's the time when you get that itch to get back on the field and I'm definitely excited to be back in Lowell, especially after the success we had and making the playoffs. With the environment and the buzz the Lowell Spinners have every season, it's tough to not enjoy my time at the ballpark."

In his first season at the helm, Suarez led the Spinners to the team's first Stedler Division title since 2009 while posting a 47-29 record, the most single-season wins in franchise history. He previously worked as the Spinners hitting coach in 2015 and as an assistant coach in 2014. As a player, Suarez spent eight seasons in the Red Sox farm system, including 53 games with the Spinners in 2003.

Also returning to the Spinners coaching staff is pitching coach Lance Carter, entering his third season with the team.

Carter spent six seasons in the majors from 1999-2006, including an All Star Game appearance in 2004 with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He also spent time with the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nate Spears will take over the hitting coach duties from Wilton Veras, who was promoted to the same role with the Low-A Greenville Drive. Spears appeared in seven games for the Red Sox from 2011-2012, making his Major League Debut on September 6, 2011. Originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth round of the 2003 First-Year Player Draft, Spears played professionally for 13 seasons with the Orioles, Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, Philadelphia Phillies, and several independent organizations.

"I'm looking forward to working with Nate and Lance." said Suarez "They both bring a lot of experience that will help the players move forward with their development. Having a familiar face in Lance being back is always good, we're going on 3 years working together and having him in the dugout with me again is a plus for me."

Joel Harris will also take over as the team's head athletic trainer after working as an assistant last season.

The Spinners kick off the 2017 season on June 19 against the Vermont Lake Monsters at LeLacheur Park. Group tickets and mini plans are currently available by visiting lowellspinners.com or by calling the box office at (978) 459-1702.

