SpikesFest 2018 Set for Sunday, March 4

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) - - The free, family fun of SpikesFest 2018, presented by Mount Nittany Health and media sponsors WTAJ-TV and BIG Froggy 101, is headed back to Central PA on Sunday, March 4 at the Penn State Indoor Multi-Sport Facility, across from the Bryce Jordan Center on the Penn State campus. The annual indoor family carnival features free admission for fans of all ages, and will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parking will also be available at no charge to fans in Lot 44, adjacent to the Multi-Sport Facility.

SpikesFest 2018 will herald the transition from winter to spring, bringing fans even closer to the summertime fun of a Spikes game. The variety of fun and games will include the chance to play on ballpark inflatables, take a few swings in the batting cages, and meet Spikes mascots like Ike the Spike, the BB&T Nookie Monster and LuCKy the Lion.

In addition, SpikesFest will feature an array of interactive displays from Discovery Space of Central PA, as well as fun activities from the Center for Arts and Crafts at Penn State, Centre Life Link EMS, Centre Bulldogs Youth Football & Cheerleading, the Juniata Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Centre Soccer Association, Soccer Shots, the March of Dimes, Mind, Body, Art School of Dance, the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, The Jared Box Project, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society and more.

Plus, the Penn State All-Sports Museum will present baseball games and activities throughout the event, and fans can meet mascots from CenClear Child Services and Centre LifeLink EMS as well.

In addition, the Spikes will start the march to an All-Star summer with announcements regarding the 2018 New York-Penn League All-Star Game, presented by the Central PA Convention & Visitors Bureau, on August 14. Tickets for the All-Star Game are currently available at the Medlar Field at Lubrano Park office, by phone at (814) 272-1711, or online at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

SpikesFest 2018 will also feature a silent charity auction of sports memorabilia, autographed items and Spikes prize packages, along with a number of affordable items from local sponsors and attractions. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation.

A full list of items up for bids in the auction, as well as a complete list of SpikesFest activities, will be available at StateCollegeSpikes.com and SpikesFest.com once finalized.

Local organizations will also be on hand to provide valuable information on community activities as well as crafts and games for kids throughout the event. Groups interested in being part of SpikesFest 2018 should contact Ben Love with the Spikes at (814) 272-0312 or email blove@statecollegespikes.com.

Fans attending SpikesFest will be afforded the opportunity to purchase ticket packages for all 39 home dates on the Spikes' 2018 schedule, including the NYPL All-Star Game. The Spikes' home slate starts with the Home Opener on Saturday, June 16 and runs through August 31.

Season seat memberships, Flex Books and an array of group hospitality options for the 2018 season are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and 2018 schedule information, is available at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

