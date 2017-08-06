Spikes Use Big Bats to Come Back and Defeat Scrappers

News Release

NILES, OH - Yariel Gonzalez and Bryce Denton each produced four-hit games to lead the State College Spikes back from a four-run deficit for a 9-7 victory over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Saturday night at Eastwood Field.

With the win, the Spikes (25-20) drew within a game-and-a-half of the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division lead held by the Scrappers (26-18), and with a game of the NYPL Wild Card lead held by Staten Island and West Virginia.

Down 7-3 in the sixth, State College plated six unanswered runs, with Gonzalez's two-out single in the seventh tying the game. Mahoning Valley also committed three errors to help the Spikes compile four runs in the seventh to take the lead for good.

Gonzalez's two-run homer to left field, his second of the season, followed Josh Lopez's RBI double in the first to extend the Spikes' lead to 3-0.

The Scrappers then plated two runs on Simeon Lucas's single in the third, and followed with a five-run fifth inning to grab the advantage.

State College then chipped away with two runs in the sixth, including an RBI single for Denton, The Cardinals' 2015 second-round draft choice then delivered another RBI single in the seventh and capped his first four-hit game of the year with a single in the ninth.

Gonzalez's four-hit performance was his second of the season, with his first coming on June 22 against Batavia.

Reliever Will Latcham (1-0) tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings for his first professional win. Latcham allowed three hits and a walk while striking out five batters. Robbie Gordon then struck out three more over 1 2/3 innings before Spencer Trayner (4) recorded the last out via strikeout for the save.

Mahoning Valley reliever Felix Tati (3-3) took the loss after giving up six runs, four of them earned, on nine hits and a walk. Tati, who also committed two errors on pickoff attempts in the Spikes' big seventh, struck out five batters in the effort.

Sunday, the Spikes and Scrappers tangle at 4:05 p.m. in a matinee contest at Eastwood Field. State College will send right-hander Jonathon Mulford (2-3) to the mound to face Mahoning Valley right-hander Gregori Vasquez (2-2).

