Spikes Fall to Doubledays in Tuesday Matinee

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - Scott Hurst smashed his second home run as a professional to tie the game, but the State College Spikes were unable to match the Auburn Doubledays' late push in a 5-3 defeat on Tuesday afternoon at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Hurst's homer, a two-run shot over the right-field wall, knotted the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning. The Cardinals' 2017 third-round draft choice drove in all three runs for State College (22-18), with his third-inning single producing the Spikes' first run.

Auburn (16-25) took the lead on an error in the third, then added two runs on Kameron Esthay's triple in the fifth. The Doubledays then had the answers late. Auburn retook the lead with a Joshual Ramirez triple in the eighth followed by Nick Choruby's fielder's choice. Another Spikes error then plated an Auburn run in the ninth.

With the loss, the Spikes fell into a tie for third in the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division with Williamsport, three games back of division-leading Mahoning Valley.

State College reliever Robbie Gordon (0-5) took the loss after yielding one run on one hit and a hit batsman over two innings. Gordon also struck out five in the effort.

Matt Davis, Edwin Figuera and Evan Mendoza also produced multi-hit games for the Spikes.

Auburn reliever Michael Rishwain (1-3) picked up the win with three innings of two-run ball. Rishwain gave up four hits and a walk while striking out one batter.

Branden Boggetto went 3-for-4 and scored two runs for the Doubledays. Auburn also went 5-for-5 as a team in stealing bases.

The Spikes now hit the road for a seven-game, six-day swing to visit West Virginia and Mahoning Valley. State College will start the road trip with a doubleheader on Wednesday at Monongalia County Ballpark against the West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates). The pair of seven-inning games will begin at 5:05 p.m., with one game serving to make up a game rained out on July 22.

Left-hander Andrew Summerville (1-0) will get the ball for game one on Wednesday for the Spikes, with the club's game two starter still undetermined. West Virginia will send right-hander Stephan Meyer (1-1) to the hill for the opener, with right-hander Sergio Cubilete (2-0) getting the start for the second game.

Following four games in three nights against West Virginia, the Spikes will head to Ohio to face the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Cleveland Indians) in a three-game set starting on Saturday.

