Spikes Fall to Crosscutters

News Release

WILLIAMSPORT, PA - Anthony Shew put together a quality outing on the mound for the State College Spikes, but the Williamsport Crosscutters rallied late to take a 4-2 decision on a Fourth of July afternoon at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Shew (2-1) allowed just two hits, a walk and a hit batsman over the first six frames, and faced just two batters over the minimum. However, Williamsport (7-8) plated three runs in the seventh to erase the Spikes' (9-6) lead. Josh Stephen tied the game with a two-run double, then scored on Rodolfo Duran's double two batters later.

The Spikes' starter was charged with three runs, two of which scored while he was on the mound, on five hits total. Shew also struck out six batters, bringing his strikeout-to-walk ratio on the year to 21-to-1.

State College took the lead in the third with a pair of runs. Brandon Benson and Tyler Lancaster led off the inning with singles, and after Edwin Figuera brought a runner home with a groundout to short, J.D. Crowe rolled a two-out single up the middle to plate another runner.

The three hits for the Spikes in the third were their only three of the game.

Jhailyn Ortiz brought in an insurance run for the Crosscutters in the eight with a double.

Williamsport starter Julian Garcia (2-1) picked up the win after allowing both Spikes runs on three hits and three walks over seven innings. Garcia also struck out eight batters.

Luis Ramirez (1) allowed a walk, but faced the minimum in the ninth to earn the save.

Adam Haseley, the Philadelphia Phillies' 2017 first-round draft choice, went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases.

The Spikes and Crosscutters will come back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the second game in their three-game series. The 7:05 p.m. matchup will feature right-hander Levi MaVorhis (0-0) on the mound for State College. Williamsport is scheduled to go with right-hander Luis Carrasco (0-0) atop the hill.

Fans will enjoy another Half-Craft Wednesday, presented by 93.7 THE BUS, with half-price craft beers from 6-8 p.m. and half-price regular sodas all game long. Plus, Outfield Bleacher tickets are half-price as well.

It's also a Winner Wednesday, presented by the PA Lottery, with great chances to win big, and it's Way Back Wednesday. Fans can enjoy a retro-style in-game presentation as the Spikes present "just a baseball game" during the evening.

Tickets for Wednesday night's game, as well as every game on the Spikes' 2017 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting in person. Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

