Spikes Become Conspiracy Victims, Fall to Crosscutters

News Release

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - On a night where they wore Conspiracy Theory Themed Jerseys, the State College Spikes were kept down by the Williamsport Crosscutters' offensive collusion in an 11-1 defeat on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

State College (17-12) took the field in the jerseys on Salute to Conspiracy Theories Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Each jersey then went up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction, presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network.

In addition, two Conspiracy Theory Themed Jerseys autographed by the team are up for bids on MiLBAuctions.com until Wednesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. The proceeds from the Jersey-off-the-Back Auction at the ballpark and the online auction will be presented by PSECU to Children's Miracle Network at a Spikes game in mid-August.

The Spikes went down 4-0 after two innings, but stayed in the game when Yariel Gonzalez's two-out single in the fifth brought them with three. State College then loaded the bases in the seventh, but could not muster another run.

The Crosscutters' (15-12) fiendish plot then came to pass with a five-run eighth and two more runs in the ninth. Jake Scheiner knocked in four runs for Williamsport, while Nick Maton contributed four hits.

Spikes starter Sam Tewes (2-3) took the loss. Tewes yielded four runs, but only two of them earned, on four hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings. The righty did not allow a hit after the second inning, and struck out six in the effort.

Andrew Brown (2-2) started and earned the win for the Crosscutters. Brown retired the first 13 batters he faced, and gave up one run on three hits while striking out three batters over five innings.

Gonzalez had the lone multi-hit game for the Spikes, while Scott Hurst's double in the sixth extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

The matchup was the Spikes' first home game in ten days, and came in a stretch of 11 road games in 13 days.

