SPHL\\"s Leading Scorer Loaned to Wichita, Mayhem Sign Defenseman

News Release

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem and Director of Hockey Operations Kevin Kerr announced Tuesday that the team has loaned leading-scorer Jake Trask to the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL. In a separated transaction, the team has signed defenseman Craig Skudalski to a contract.

Trask, 26, leads the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) in points this season, as he has 16 goals, 26 assists and 42 points in 32 games. Over the past two seasons, the Saskatoon, SK native has tallied 34 goals, 54 assists and 88 points over 88 games for the Mayhem. Trask has two previous ECHL stints in his career, as he has played 20 games between the Kalamazoo Wings and Elmira Jackals, recording two goals and five assists.

Skudalski, 22, comes to the Mayhem after spending 10 games this season for the Fayetteville Marksmen. The 6-7, 212-pound defenseman is playing in his second professional season, as he tallied one assist in five games for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and recorded eight points in 18 games for the Danbury Titans of the Federal Hockey League (FHL). Prior to his professional career, the Wyoming, PA native spent three seasons in the USPHL Premier between the Connecticut Jr. Rangers and the South Shore Kings. In 118 games, Skudalski had 30 goals, 35 assists and 65 points.

Skudalski will debut for the Mayhem this weekend at home Friday and Saturday against the Mississippi RiverKings. For ticket information, visit MaconMayhem.com or call the Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592.

