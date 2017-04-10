SPHL Announces Suspension

News Release

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension: Knoxville's Jake Rivera Knoxville's Jake Rivera has been suspended one game for his actions in Game 279, Pensacola at Knoxville, played on Saturday, April 8.

At the 7:09 mark of the second period, Rivera was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike con- duct, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct for removing his helmet prior to an altercation, his fourth accumulated game misconduct of the season.

Rivera will miss Knoxville's playoff game against Peoria on Wednesday, April 12.

