SPHL Announces Suspension

April 10, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL)
News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension: Knoxville's Jake Rivera Knoxville's Jake Rivera has been suspended one game for his actions in Game 279, Pensacola at Knoxville, played on Saturday, April 8.
At the 7:09 mark of the second period, Rivera was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike con- duct, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct for removing his helmet prior to an altercation, his fourth accumulated game misconduct of the season.
Rivera will miss Knoxville's playoff game against Peoria on Wednesday, April 12.
