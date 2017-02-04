SPHL Announces Suspension of Schmit
February 4, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.- The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced the following suspension:
Pensacola's Andrew Schmit
Pensacola's Andrew Schmit has been suspended one game for his actions in Game #164, Roanoke at Pensacola, played on Friday, February 3.
At the 13:28 mark of the third period, Mr. Schmit was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing. Schmit will miss Pensacola's game against Roanoke tonight (February 4).
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2017
- SPHL Announces Suspension of Schmit - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Mayhem Game Notes: Saturday, February 4th Vs. Huntsville Havoc - Macon Mayhem
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
- Fayetteville Downs Evansville, 5-1 - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Olivieri's Hat Trick Sinks RiverKings in Peoria - Mississippi RiverKings
- Game Recap: Ice Flyers Fall 4-3 in OT - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Dawgs Stun Ice Flyers in Overtime, 4-3 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.