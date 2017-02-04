SPHL Announces Suspension of Schmit

February 4, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.- The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced the following suspension:

Pensacola's Andrew Schmit

Pensacola's Andrew Schmit has been suspended one game for his actions in Game #164, Roanoke at Pensacola, played on Friday, February 3.

At the 13:28 mark of the third period, Mr. Schmit was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing. Schmit will miss Pensacola's game against Roanoke tonight (February 4).

