SPHL Announces Schedule Changes

February 1, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Mississippi RiverKings News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced today that Mississippi RiverKings will take on the Peoria Riverman on April 8 at 7:05 p.m. in Peoria. The schedule change is subject to the postponed game of the Columbus Cottonmouths at Peoria Riverman orginally planned for Friday, January 20.

Due to limited arena space and availability and difficulity in getting the the Cottonmouths back to Peoria in the first week of April, the SPHL decided to switch opponents for the RiverKings on Wednedsay. As part of this move, Columbus will travel to Roanoke to take on the Rail Yard Dawgs on Tuesday, April 4, replacing Macon, while the Mayhem will now take Mississippi's place at Huntsville on Friday, April 1.

The RiverKings return to the ice on February 3 and 4 for a weekend series in Peoria against the Rivermen. Catch all of the action at 7:05 p.m. on both nights at Old Style Bar-B-Q, the official away game watch party headquarters of the RiverKings. For more information, visit RiverKings.com. The RiverKings return to the Landers Center on Tuesday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.

