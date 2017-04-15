April 15, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL)
News Release
SPHL announces Presidents Cup second round schedule
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the
schedule for the second round, best-of-three series in the 2017 Presidents Cup Playoffs:
#1 Macon Mayhem vs. #7 Pensacola Ice Flyers
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 19 at Pensacola, 7:05 pm
Game 2 - Friday, April 21 at Macon, 7:35 pm
Game 3 - Saturday, April 22 at Macon, 7:35 pm (if necessary)
#3 Peoria Rivermen vs. #4 Huntsville
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 19 at Peoria, 7:05 pm
Game 2 - Friday, April 21 at Huntsville, 7:00 pm
Game 3 - Saturday, April 22 at Peoria, 7:05 pm (if necessary)
