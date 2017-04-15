News Release

Ã¾Ã¿ Southern Professional Hockey League NEWS RELEASE SPHL announces Presidents Cup second round schedule HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the schedule for the second round, best-of-three series in the 2017 Presidents Cup Playoffs: #1 Macon Mayhem vs. #7 Pensacola Ice Flyers Game 1 - Wednesday, April 19 at Pensacola, 7:05 pm Game 2 - Friday, April 21 at Macon, 7:35 pm Game 3 - Saturday, April 22 at Macon, 7:35 pm (if necessary) #3 Peoria Rivermen vs. #4 Huntsville Game 1 - Wednesday, April 19 at Peoria, 7:05 pm Game 2 - Friday, April 21 at Huntsville, 7:00 pm Game 3 - Saturday, April 22 at Peoria, 7:05 pm (if necessary)

